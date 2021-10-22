Buffalo man going back to prison after escaping Rochester halfway house

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who escaped from a halfway house in Rochester will spend another 15 months in prison.

Back in May 2018, Rashaad Samuel, 31, had been sentenced to time in prison after being convicted of federal drug charges.

In June 2020, months before his projected release date of October 4, Samuel was furlough transferred from a federal facility in Louisiana to a community-based placement in Rochester — the Volunteers of America Residential Reentry Center.

The following September, prosecutors say Samuel signed out of the center to go to his work site, but did not return on time. Eventually, the center made contact with Samuel and told him to return by a specific time.

Samuel, who never returned, remained in “escape status” until he was arrested by the United States Marshals Service this past February.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross’ office announced Samuel’s sentence on Friday.