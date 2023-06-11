BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was sentenced Friday morning after pleading guilty to beating his wife to death, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Yuriy Bruks, 38, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision, the maximum sentence.

In April 2023, Bruks pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

On Aug. 4, 2019, police and paramedics responded to a home on Raymond Avenue after receiving a 911 call. According to authorities, the victim, 34-year-old Tetiana Bruks, was found deceased in a bathroom.

“The family of Tetiana Bruks has waited a long time for justice. My office will continue to hold abusers accountable for their crimes. I encourage anyone who feels unsafe at home to contact the BE SAFE Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy Program. My office and other resources in our community are available to help,” said District Attorney John Flynn in a release.

The victim’s death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to her head, neck, and torso, which authorities say, was inflicted by her husband, Yuriy, who beat her repeatedly.

Authorities say as an investigation progressed, Yuriy fled the area and was located two months later after he illegally crossed into Mexico.

When he was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of a one-way ticket from Mexico City to Istanbul, Turkey.