Company operator pleading guilty over 2018 Schoharie County limo crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, the criminal court proceedings for limo company operator Nauman Hussain are coming to an end. Though Hussain is pleading to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide, he ultimately won’t see any jail time.

Its been nearly three years since the tragic Schoharie County limousine crash took the lives of 20 people. They were killed when one of Hussain’s fleet from Prestige Limo crashed. Prosecutors said he failed to make necessary repairs to the limo in question, keeping it in service despite the Department of Transportation saying it was too dangerous.

He was initially charged with 20 counts each of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Now, a plea agreement has finally been reached, and he’ll accept guilt for those homicide charges. And instead of jail time, Hussain will have two years of interim probation and be required to perform 1,000 hours of community service.

Community service may include participating in speaking events about the importance of compliance with commercial vehicle regulations. Because this is a “Son of Sam”-specified crime, he cannot write a book or profit off the experience.

After completing two years of interim probation, he will be sentenced to five years probation. Hussain is also prohibited from owning, operating, or working for any commercial transportation business.

Because there is so much public interest in the case, the proceedings are taking place at Schohaire Central School. Court proceedings will begin at 1 p.m. This will be the first time Hussain will have an in-court appearance this year after delays owed in part to the pandemic.

The tragic crash jumpstarted several statewide reforms and regulations for vehicles like limousines.

Take a look at the plea below: