Daughter of Malcolm X found dead in Brooklyn home: NYPD

FILE – Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, following the death of her mother Betty Shabazz, June 23, 1997 in New York; Right: Malcolm X in the Hotel Theresa, in New York, May 21,1964. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Malikah Shabazz, one of six daughters of Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn home on Monday, according to police.

Shabazz, 56, was found dead after officials received a 911 call from Shabazz’s daughter at about 5 p.m., police said.

Officials said they do not suspect criminality.

An NYPD spokesperson said her death appeared to be from natural causes.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told the PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday that Shabazz “had been sick for some time,” but did not go into further detail.

Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, were the youngest daughters of Malcolm X, who was assassinated on Feb. 21, 1965. Their mother, Betty Shabazz, was pregnant with the twins when their father was killed.

Bernice King, daughter of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted her reaction to the news just after midnight on Tuesday.

“I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X,” King wrote.

Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated.



Be at peace, Malikah. pic.twitter.com/YOlYoW4xDC — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 23, 2021

Malcolm X — the civil right’s leader who was killed more than 50 years ago — was in the news just last week, when two of his convicted killers were exonerated Thursday after decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon’s death.

A Manhattan judge dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, after prosecutors and the men’s lawyers said a renewed investigation found new evidence that the men were not involved with the killing and determined that authorities withheld some of what they knew.

“The event that has brought us to court today should never have occurred,” Aziz, 83, told the court.

He and Islam, who maintained their innocence from the start in the 1965 killing at Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom, were paroled in the 1980s. Islam died in 2009.

Malcolm X gained national prominence as the voice of the Nation of Islam, exhorting Black people to claim their civil rights “by any means necessary.” His autobiography, written with Alex Haley, remains a classic work of modern American literature.

Near the end of Malcolm X’s life, he split with the Black Muslim organization and, after a trip to Mecca, started speaking about the potential for racial unity. It earned him the ire of some in the Nation of Islam, who saw him as a traitor.

He was shot to death while beginning a speech on Feb. 21, 1965. He was 39.

With contributions from Ayana Harry, Corey Crockett, Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Jay Dow and Veronica Rosario.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.