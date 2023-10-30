MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Documents revealed an Edinburg police officer threatened McAllen police during a DWI arrest.

Randy De La Cruz was arrested on charges of obstruction and retaliation, according to the Hidalgo County Jail records.

On Oct. 16, authorities responded to the area of 10th Street and Martin Avenue regarding a single-vehicle crash.

At the scene, police were waved down by the reporting party at the 700 block of Martin Avenue, who was pointing at a black GMC Sierra that was off the road next to the railroad tracks.

Authorities said they saw the driver, identified as De La Cruz, open the door and almost fell out of the vehicle. Police instructed him to step away from the vehicle and walk towards them.

During the preliminary investigation, police said De La Cruz appeared to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest.

Additionally, he refused to perform a standardized field sobriety test at the scene and at the police station, documents stated.

During the search, police found a gun inside the GMC.

A search warrant was issued after De La Cruz refused to do a standardized sobriety test, blood sample and breathalyzer test.

According to police, while his blood was drawn at the McAllen Medical Center, De La Cruz was “insulting” the officers and saying “Just wait til I’m back on the road, I’ll be out tomorrow.”

On Oct. 17 dash cam footage revealed De La Cruz was threatening officers to and from the medical center.

In the footage, he is heard telling officers “Me la p—-“, “Yo tengo p——- aqui”, “I will remember”, “I have connections here” and “Te voy a matar,” which translates to “I’m going to kill you,” the affidavit states.

De La Cruz was booked at the Hidalgo County Jail on Oct. 23 with a bond of $2,000. He was released the next day.