Manchester, NH — At around 8:00 pm on Monday, Manchester Police responded to a report of a driver pointing a gun at people in a car in a plaza parking lot at 580 Valley Street.

The victim relayed to police that they had left one of the businesses in the plaza and noticed another vehicle in the parking lot that had it’s lights off. As the victim got into their own vehicle, the parked car pulled up alongside them and the driver pointed what appeared to be a small, black gun at him and his passenger.

Investigations identified the suspect as 47-year-old Ricky Brodeur of Manchester, who was already a convicted felon. A black pistol style bb gun was found at his residence. Brodeur was charged with Felon in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon and two counts of Criminal Threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.