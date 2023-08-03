MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 41-year-old Daren Zeppetello, of East Syracuse, has been arrested by Manlius Police over a handful of charges.

Zeppetello burglarized commercial businesses from July 28, 2023 through August 1, 2023, in the Taft Road and Fremont areas.

Manlius police say he stole tools and copper wire from the businesses.

During another burglary, Zeppetello stole a vehicle, which he then used for other crimes.

Zeppetello was charged with:

Burglary 3rd degree – class D felony

Grand Larceny 3rd degree – class D felony

Criminal Mischief 3rd degree – class E felony

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle 1st degree – class D felony

Falsifying Business Records 1st degree – class E felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree – class D felony

Possession of Burglar Tools – class A misdemeanor

Petit Larceny – class A misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree – class A misdemeanor

He was arraigned and held with no bail on the above charges.