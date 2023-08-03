MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 41-year-old Daren Zeppetello, of East Syracuse, has been arrested by Manlius Police over a handful of charges.
Zeppetello burglarized commercial businesses from July 28, 2023 through August 1, 2023, in the Taft Road and Fremont areas.
Manlius police say he stole tools and copper wire from the businesses.
During another burglary, Zeppetello stole a vehicle, which he then used for other crimes.
Zeppetello was charged with:
- Burglary 3rd degree – class D felony
- Grand Larceny 3rd degree – class D felony
- Criminal Mischief 3rd degree – class E felony
- Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle 1st degree – class D felony
- Falsifying Business Records 1st degree – class E felony
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree – class D felony
- Possession of Burglar Tools – class A misdemeanor
- Petit Larceny – class A misdemeanor
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree – class A misdemeanor
He was arraigned and held with no bail on the above charges.