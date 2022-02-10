THIBODAUX, La. (WVLA) – A former NFL player has been arrested after Louisiana authorities found drugs, ammunition, and cash in his vehicle during a traffic stop. According to police, 29-year-old Gregory Keith Robinson of New Orleans is now facing multiple felony drug charges.

The former NFL offensive lineman and second overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft was stopped by police on Monday, Feb. 7.

Officers spoke with Robinson and a police K-9 was used to search the 2021 Black Cadillac Escalade. A subsequent search of the vehicle by officers uncovered what was believed to be various narcotics.

Thibodaux police say they were able to get search warrants after this traffic stop which allowed them to search Robinson’s properties.

That search led to officers finding more than $120,000 in narcotics. Officers also reported finding:

Approximately 3.16 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine

Approximately 2.22 pounds of suspected cocaine (1 kilo)

Approximately 38.89 pounds of suspected marijuana

Approximately 4 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 227 doses of suspected hydrocodone

Approximately 48 doses of suspected oxycodone

Approximately 18 doses of alprazolam

A large assortment of drug trafficking and packaging equipment/paraphernalia

Firearm magazines and ammunition

A small amount of U.S. currency

Image courtesy of Thibodaux Police Department

Robinson was arrested and is currently in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

The former NFL player is charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, in addition to felony possession with intent to distribute: crack cocaine, hydrocodone, marijuana, alprazolam, and methamphetamine.

Robinson is being held on a $315,000 bond.

In 2020, Robinson was jailed in West Texas after federal officials said they found 157 pounds of marijuana in a car in which he and another man – former NFL wide receiver Jaquan Tyreke Bray – were riding. Both men were accused of driving from Los Angeles to Louisiana when the Border Patrol stopped them and found several large duffel bags of marijuana in their sport utility vehicle.

Robinson played for Auburn University before being drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2014. He later signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and became a free agent in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.