Former Watkins Glen Sergeant in Charge, wife arrested by State Police; lawsuit against Leszyk dismissed

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Former Watkins Glen Sergeant in Charge Brandon Matthews and his wife, Danielle Matthews were arrested by New York State Police on Superior Court Warrants on Friday.

Brandon Matthews was charged with eight counts of Perjury 1st Degree, and one count of Official Misconduct. Danielle Matthews was charged with two counts of Perjury 1st Degree, and one count of Perjury 3rd Degree.

At the time of his arrest, Brandon Matthews was employed as a police officer by the Watkins Glen Police Department. Matthews was placed on administrative leave in August 2020 and removed as the Sergeant in Charge with the Watkins Glen Police Department in October 2020.

The village’s attorney tells 18 News that Matthews is currently on leave from the department.

In February 2021, a notice of claim was filed by former Watkins Glen Sergeant in Charge Brandon Matthews and his family against Watkins Glen Mayor Luke Leszyk for alleged sexual harassment and abuse of power.

According to court documents filed on Nov. 30, the lawsuit was dismissed because the complaint “fails to allege any facts that support any element to the proposed clauses of action.”

New York State Police raided the Matthews’ home on July 29, 2020, in what the family called “retaliation” by Leszyk. The lawsuit claimed there were more than 20 officers, a K-9, and a helicopter sent to their home during the raid.

In October 2020 a grand jury decided not to indict either of the Matthews in connection to the home invasion, according to Attorney Ray Schlather.

By Notice of Dismissal dated October 6. 2020, the Schuyler County Grand Jury found that both Sgt. Matthews and Danielle Matthews, husband and wife, had done nothing wrong. The investigation was closed without charges. Under the circumstances, the Notice of Dismissal is under seal and cannot be released.”

Schlather could not discuss the circumstances of the October 2020 grand jury but said “I can say that they had nothing to do with anything financial, sexual, parental, abusive or violent.”

The Yates County District Attorney, Todd Casella, was brought in as a special prosecutor for the latest developments in the case.

Both subjects are awaiting arraignment on their charges.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.