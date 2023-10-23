SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 23, the Onondaga County Sheriff patrol was sent to a Byrne Dairy in Salina.

Located at 412 Old Liverpool Road, employees of that Byrne Dairy told deputies that a light-skinned male in his 20s, wearing a red/pinkish hooded sweatshirt, and a black ski mask covering his face exposed a handgun and demanded money.

“The male exited the store without obtaining any proceeds, and left on foot,” said Tom Newton, the Public Information Officer with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Detectives are working to determine if this robbery is related to others, including Salina and Clay.

Please Contact CID at 315-435-3081 if anyone has information regarding these robberies.