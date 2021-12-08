COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Andrew Paulino, 33, of Columbus was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 7 on three counts of child pornography charges.

According to officials, Paulino was arrested for producing visual medium sexually explicit conduct of a minor, permitting the minor to engage in/assist in the sexually explicit conduct.

It is unlawful for any parent, legal guardian, or person having custody or control of a minor knowingly to permit the minor to engage in or to assist any other person to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual medium depicting such conduct. GCIC Citation 16-12-100(b)(2)

