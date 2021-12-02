Holland Patent man arrested for Check Fraud

HOLLAND PATENT, N.Y. (WUTR -TV)—Oneida County Sheriff Maciol has reported that the Criminal Investigation Unit has made an arrest of a Holland Patent man for check fraud.

On April 20th, David L. Spoon, of Holland Patent was arrested on the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree (Class D Felony)

After a month-long investigation, it was learned that Spoon allegedly falsified his identity on a check he had from a closed bank account. He then attempted to use the check as a fraudulent payment to an 85-year-old victim.

While in custody, it was then learned that Spoon also had an arrest warrant from the City of Utica. He was then turned over to the Utica Police Department and was arraigned on the following charge:

Petit Larceny (Class A Misdemeanor)

Spoon has since been released on his own recognizance, but more charges are pending, and the case has been sent to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office.