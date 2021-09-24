Human remains found in April 2020 in Pennsylvania identified

The New York woman had been missing since June 2004

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The human remains found on a Wayne County road in April 2020 have been identified.

According to a press release from the Wayne County Coroner, the remains have been identified as Selina M. Hoheusle, of Narrowsburg, New York. She was reported missing on June 13, 2004.

Hoheusle’s remains were found by someone who was picking up trash on High Bridge Road near Milanville in Damascus Township on April 3, 2020.

The manner of death is homicide, however, the primary cause of death is inconclusive due to the time between death and discovery and advanced decomposition.

However, according to the release, the evidence affirms Hoheusle’s death was inflicted by another person.