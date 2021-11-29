Inmate escapes Tompkins County Jail, search underway

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A search is underway in Tompkins County after 37-year-old inmate Jeffrey Cornell escaped from the county jail during a Monday evening work detail.

The Sheriff’s Office says Cornell was serving a sentence for Driving While Intoxicated and working as a “trustee” with a work detail that included kitchen work and cleaning duties.

On Nov. 29 at 6:46 p.m. Cornell was escorted outside the jail by a corrections officer to take the trash to a dumpster when Cornell ran on foot towards Warren Road.

A Swift 911 alert was originally issued for neighborhoods near the Sheriff’s office, but those have now been lifted. The last witness sighting of Cornell was within the area of Queen Street.

Cornell is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, 230 lbs., with brown hair and a receding hairline, with a large goatee and mustache, and blue eyes. He was wearing tan pants, a white t-shirt, and a gray sweatshirt. Additional charges were pending for Cornell prior to the escape.

A police search is currently underway involving the Ithaca Police Department, Cayuga Heights Police, and the New York State Police.

Anyone with information on Cornell’s whereabouts should call police or 911.