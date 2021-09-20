Jersey City police catch baby thrown from balcony: officials

Jersey City Police Officer Eduardo Matute holds a baby he saved after the infant was thrown from a balcony on Sept. 18, 2021, officials said. (Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jersey City police officers were hailed heroes this weekend after they quickly sprung into action to catch a 1-month-old baby who was thrown from a balcony.

Officer Eduardo Matute was among several officers who responded to the scene on Saturday after someone called police and reported a child was in danger, according to officials.

Upon arrival, they encountered a man who was dangling the baby from a second-story balcony and threatening to drop the infant, officials said.

Police set up a perimeter and several officers positioned themselves below the balcony as the man continued to threaten to throw the baby over the railing, according to officials.

After a lengthy standoff, officials said the man dropped the infant and Matute and other officers caught the child.

The baby was taken to a hospital for evaluation but was unharmed, according to officials.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop praised the officers on social media Saturday evening.

“We are lucky to have the men and woman of the JCPD, as every single day I see it firsthand they rise to meet any/all challenges,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

The man was arrested and faces charges, officials said.