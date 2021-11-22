New York man arrested on 13 sex abuse charges

LEROY, N.Y. (WROC) — A LeRoy man was arrested and faces a slew of rape, assault, and harassment charges following a 2-year investigation.

According to New York State Police, the investigation into Ryan Rios began in November of 2019, after allegations that he sexually abused multiple girls under the age of 17.

Investigators say they found that Rios, now 34, committed acts of sexual abuse in Utica, New York Mills, and New Hartford between June of 2011 and winter of 2018. The case was presented to a Grand Jury in October.

Rios was indicted on a list of charges, at which point a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody on November 17 and arraigned on the following charges: