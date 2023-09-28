SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lisa Waldron walked into Oswego County Court today as a free woman. Inside, she was handcuffed and sentenced.

Waldron, accused of the death of her son Jordan Brooks, back in May of 2021, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter.

17-year-old Jordan Brooks with cerebral palsy was just 55 pounds when he died in his town of Palermo home.

Over two years later, on Sept. 28, Waldron pleaded guilty to felony assault and manslaughter in court.

Back on Sept. 19, Waldron was sentenced to two years for stealing her son’s disability benefits.

After Brooks’ death, Waldron continued to receive her deceased son’s benefits. During the period following Jordan’s death, Waldron used the SSI benefits to pay for her own expenses including a trip to Myrtle Beach, according to the prosecution in the case against Waldron.