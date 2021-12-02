Local bus driver arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-T.V.)— The Herkimer County Police Department has arrested 59 year-old Ilion man for Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Colby Sweet 59 year-old is a Burnie school bus driver in Ilion, N.Y. It was reported that Sweet was been making inappropriate comments to a fourteen year old female which escalated into inappropriate physical contact.

Through the investigation, it was learned that Colby would drop off all of the students except for a 14 year-old girl. Investigators learned that Sweet would pull over on the side of the road with the girl and offered her gifts and profess his admiration to her. This eventually lead to inappropriate physical contact, including hugging and rubbing, also attempting to coerce the young girl into kissing him.

Colby Sweet faces the following charges:

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Misdemeanor.

Sweet was arraigned and released on his own recognizance to

return to the Village of Herkimer Court on a later date.

An Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the child.

Additional charges are pending.