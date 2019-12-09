Man accused of carving his name on girlfriend’s face

A San Antonio man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and carving his name on her forehead with a knife.

Jackub Hildreth, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after his girlfriend, 22-year-old Catalina Mireles, accused him of attacking her, according to police.

Mireles said the pair met on Facebook about four weeks ahead of the horrific attack, which left her with a broken jaw, a black eye and extreme swelling and bruising on her face.

She said the attack started on Thursday morning and lasted until the afternoon. The altercation started over an argument about their relationship.

The young woman said she thought Hildreth was going to kill her.

“He was going to put me in the closet until he figured out what he was going to do with my body,” Mireles told ABC affiliate KSAT in an on-camera interview on Saturday. “Don’t trust everybody you think you might know.”

Hildreth previously was wanted for burglary assault, court records show.

He was being held on $75,000 bond as of Sunday evening and is scheduled to appear in court next month.