PERU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, New York State Troopers arrested a man who was found to be in possession of an illegal shotgun after visiting a campground in the Adirondack Park. The visit included a verbal and physical altercation with another camper.

Officers responded to a call at Magic Pines Family Campgrounds in the town of Lewis on Thursday, Aug. 25, after receiving a report of a physical domestic incident. A man identified as Daniel L. Miller, of Peru, New York, had been involved in a verbal argument and brief physical altercation with the victim, during which the victim was pushed into a picnic table, after which the victim left the campground.

Police later learned that Miller was in possession of an illegal shotgun. Miller has been charged with 2nd degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a felony.

Miller was released on his own recognizance after arraignment at Peru Town Court.