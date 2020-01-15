Man arrested for reportedly stealing more than $5,000 worth of vacuums

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man was arrested after being accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of vacuum cleaners from a store.

Police arrested Lisandro Garcia, 37, of Amsterdam after he reportedly went into a Target store seven different times to steal vacuum cleaners.

He is due in court at a later date to answer to the charges.

