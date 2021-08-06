Man dies from injuries after rollover crash on Thruway in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials announced that Dustin Jones, 33, succumbed to his injuries Friday following a serious rollover crash in the Town of Henrietta earlier this week.

The crash occurred Tuesday in the eastbound lane on I-90 between exits 46 and 47.

Investigators say William Shanahan, 43, drove off the north shoulder of the roadway for an unknown reason, then overcorrected and crossed into the eastbound lanes.

Along with Dustin, the crash ejected four out of the five people inside the vehicle.

The rest of the people involved have been hospitalized since the incident and remain in stable condition, officials say.

According to state police, there are still charges pending. Deputies continue to investigate the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.