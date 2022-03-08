PLYMOUTH, P.A. — Pennsylvania State Police say a man will lose one of his eyes after being shot in the head in, what police are calling, an attempted homicide.

According to State Police, troopers were called to the Elite Club 4 Play on Route 11 in Plymouth Township just before 4:00 a.m. on March 6.

While investigating, troopers say they learned that a 40-year-old Wilkes-Barre man was shot above his right eye and transported to the hospital. Medical staff said he will survive, but his eye will need to be removed.

Police say three black males were seen on video inside the club near the victim before the shooting, including one of the males speaking to the victim.

All three men fled the scene in an unknown model vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.