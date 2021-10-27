Man released on NYS Bail Reform Law arrested for felony charges minutes later

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Texas man has been arrested for multiple felonies charges.

Around 2:30pm on Tuesday October 26th, the OCSO was dispatched to a local construction office on Base Road in the Town of Whitestown after receiving a call that a man was trespassing on the property.

Once they arrived on the scene, Officers were able to locate the man and identified him as 25-year-old Bryan O. Salazar of Del Rio Texas. While investigating the incident, it was learned that Salazar had stolen several items from inside the construction office and was taken into custody without incident.

After the initial investigation, it was later discovered that just prior to the current incident, Salazar had just been released from Oneida County Centralized Arraignment at Oneida County Jail. He was arraigned on a burglary charge just 10 minutes prior to entering the construction office.

The New York State Bail Reform Law allowed for Salazar to be released without posting bail on his prior charges.

Currently, Salazar has been charged with the following and is currently awaiting arraignment at CAP Court: