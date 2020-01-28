Man sentenced to 1,015 years-to-life on 41 counts of child molestation

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) A Lindsay man was sentenced to 1,015 years-to-life in prison after being found guilty of 41 counts of child molestation last summer, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.
Officials said on July 11, 2019, Aristeo Sampablo, 30, was convicted of six counts of child molestation in a Tulare County courtroom.
Each count is a felony and considered strike offenses, the DA’s Office said.
According to the District Attorney, the jury also found a special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and that the crimes were committed against multiple victims.
Sampablo will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
All 41 crimes occurred in Tulare and Lindsay.
“Despite what seems like a life sentence without parole for these heinous crimes, that is unfortunately not the case. In 2017, the Legislature passed and the Governor signed AB 1448, which gives parole consideration to inmates age 60 or older who have served 25 consecutive years of a sentence,” District Attorney Tim Ward said. “This office will oppose any potential release.”
