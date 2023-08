SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 23-year-old man was shot in the head and killed on Tuesday night, August 29, at the 1900 block of South Avenue in Syracuse.

Syracuse Police responded to the call for a shooting around 7:20 p.m. The victim was found and taken to Upstate Hospital.

He was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, SPD says. Anyone with information on this killing is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.

