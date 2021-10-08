Man sits in Queens tree for more than 24 hours evading NYPD as officers negotiate

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — A man in Queens evading police refused to come down from a tree Thursday afternoon, a day after he first fled into the tree’s branches, officials said.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute between the man and his mother near 226th Street and 145th Avenue on Wednesday, officials said. When police arrived, they realized the man had a warrant out for an alleged prior assault.

Officers tried to serve the warrant, but the man fled to the roof, then jumped on the tree around 1 p.m., police said.

NYPD officers were on scene Thursday afternoon negotiating with the man.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.