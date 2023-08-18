SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were sent to the Alpine Gentlemen’s Club in Syracuse around 2:10 a.m. today, Aug. 18 for a stabbing call.

Outside the club on 401 Butternut Street, officers found a 36-year-old victim who had been stabbed in the abdomen numerous times.

The stabbing stemmed from an altercation with another male.

Police say that although the victim was found outside, “the fight definitely began inside of the club.”

After police found the victim, he was taken to University Hospital where he was in critical condition. Now, the medical staff at University Hospital says he is in stable condition and still at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the above incident is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 315-442-5222.