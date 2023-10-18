EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police arrested a Syracuse man on Tuesday, Oct. 17, around 1:33 a.m. after he allegedly ran away from police after stealing mail, including stolen checks from multiple residences.

43-year-old Christopher Babcock was arrested after a Town of Manlius Police Officer patrolling in the 7300 block of Collamer Rd. observed him on a bicycle taking part in alleged suspicious behaviors. He was also allegedly in violation of multiple sections of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law.

According to Manlius Police, when the patrolling officer attempted to stop Babcock to speak with him, he ran away and after a short chase, he was located, hiding in the woods behind 6220 Collamer Rd.

Police say Babcock was found carrying mail, including numerous checks, stolen from multiple residences and a business along Collamer Rd.

Babcock was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Obstructing Governmental Administration

Bicycle related traffic violations

After being arrested, Babcock was released on an appearance ticket.

If anyone has any information that may contribute to the department’s investigation, they are asked to contact Officer Perrin at rperrin@manliuspolice.org.

Anonymous information may be provided at tips@manliuspolice.org or by calling 315-682-8673.

If you were the victim of an unreported crime and wish to file a report please call 9-1-1.