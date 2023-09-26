SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Skaneateles Police are reminding residents in and around the Village of Skaneateles to lock their cars after multiple car larcenies.

The Skaneateles Police Department, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police are currently investigating several car larcenies that happened around the Village recently.

The Skaneateles Police Department is also investigating two cases of vehicles that were taken overnight in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

According to police, only one of the stolen cars has been recovered and was found in the city of Syracuse, Tuesday morning.

Skaneateles police are asking residents to check their home video surveillance systems for evidence and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity that they may have observed.

Residents should also contact 911 if they have been victimized.

“Once again, residents are reminded to lock their vehicles, remove all keys or fobs, and ensure that valuables are not visible,” stated Skaneateles Police.