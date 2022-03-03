SOMERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police arrested a man on multiple felony drug charges. The man allegedly had over 20 pounds of marijuana with mushrooms, THC oil, marijuana wax, alprazolam, cocaine, and multiple guns.

State Police in conjunction with the Westchester County Department of Probation arrested Vincenzo Fidanza, 40, of Somers. Fidanza was allegedly in possession of the following drugs and guns:

21.5 lbs. of marijuana

2.7 lbs of Psilocybin mushrooms

246.9 grams of THC oil

101 grams of marijuana wax

1516.2 grams of amphetamines

552.2 grams of alprazolam

2.4 grams of cocaine

11 grams of oxycodone

Romarm SA/CUGIR AK-47

Eagle Arms Eagle-15

12-gauge Mossberg shotgun

Fidanza was also on probation during the time of his arrest. He was charged with the following crimes:

2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2 nd degree (Felony)

degree (Felony) 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3 rd degree (Felony)

degree (Felony) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4 th degree (Felony)

degree (Felony) 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5 th degree

degree Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the 1 st degree (Felony)

degree (Felony) Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the 3 rd degree

degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Fidanza was arraigned before the Honorable Judge McDermott of the town of Somers Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to reappear on March 7, at 5:00 p.m.