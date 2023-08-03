ONEONTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a shoplifter taking items from the Oneonta Wal-Mart.

Officers say that the unknown male hit the Oneonta Wal-Mart on three different occasions. The incidents started In early May when the male stole a video game. He would come back and steal from the store twice in one week, when on Wednesday, June 21, he stole a power inverter. On Saturday, June 24, he stole more video games and several pairs of sunglasses.

If you have any information regarding the shoplifter, or the items he stole, you are encouraged to call the New York State Police at 607-561-7400. You are asked to reference either case number 11485758, 11485742, or 11485403.



UPDATE (August 3 — 3:38 PM) — State Police say that on July 31, they arrested the suspect in question. 30-year-old Joshua Heady of Deposit was charged with Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket in Oneonta City Court. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, August 15.