PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Nicholas Rossi, the man accused of two rape cases in Utah as well as several other crimes in multiple states before faking his death and fleeing the country, will begin his court proceedings just weeks after being extradited back to the Beehive State.

The Fourth District Court – which covers Wasatch, Utah, Juab and Millard Counties in Utah – scheduled an initial appearance for Rossi on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m.

During his initial appearance, Rossi is expected to be arraigned on the first-degree felony rape charge from a 2008 rape allegation in Orem. Rossi has also been charged with first-degree felony rape in Salt Lake County, though a hearing for that case has not yet been scheduled.

In the State of Utah, an initial appearance is a formality in which the defendant is officially presented with the charges filed against them. In addition, the defendant is appointed an attorney should they not be able to afford one, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled at another time.

Nicholas Rossi, 36, was booked in the Davis County Jail in Farmington on Friday, Jan. 5, following his extradition from Scotland. Rossi has been wanted in the state of Utah since 2020 for the two 2008 rape charges.

In 2019, Rossi reportedly told Rhode Island media – where he is also wanted for criminal charges – he had late-stage, non-Hodgkin lymphoma and only weeks to live. An obituary for Rossi was published online claiming he had died on Feb. 29, 2020. Meanwhile, he fled the country and moved to Scotland and went under several different aliases including “Arthur Knight.” As Knight, Rossi claimed to be an Irish orphan and spoke with a “less-than-convincing” British accent.

Rossi was later arrested at a Glasgow hospital while being treated for COVID-19 in 2021. He was later recognized as the wanted U.S. fugitive, beginning a long arduous court battle that resulted in extradition back to the states.