WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Warsaw resident is facing a prison sentence of 20 years to life after being convicted for in 15 burglaries with 21 separate victims across Western New York.

According to prosecutors, 45-year-old Gary Hensley carried out these burglaries in 2019. Investigators were about to recover stolen property found in various counties in the region.

Hensley was arrested in February last year by members of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

“Mr. Hensley has had a long and prolific criminal career that has finally come to an end and I am proud to say that the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office along with the District Attorney staff are the ones to make it happen,” Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen said. “During the last 20 years, he has been in jail for approximately 17 out of those 20 years.”

The investigation into the stolen property also uncovered numerous stolen long guns and two stolen handguns.

Following a four-day jury trial on September 15, the 45-year-old was convicted on several accounts of criminal possession of a weapon and property.

Hensley was prosecuted as a persistent violent felony offender after the final sentencing Wednesday.