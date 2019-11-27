NY mother sentenced to probation for burning son with cigarettes

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Amber Lapish-Rosado was sentenced to a year of interim probation after she was found guilty of burning her five-year-old son with cigarettes, according to the court clerk.

Lapish-Rosado faced up to seven years in state prison for assault in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child after twice burning her son’s forehead with cigarettes between Nov. 22-24, 2018.

Witnesses, including family members, Child Protective Services, and officials from the Bath School District, testified during the three-day bench trial.

“A lot in this case rested with the testimony of the child victim – he demonstrated real bravery, honesty, and credibility on the stand, all while facing his mother in the Courtroom, for him most of all I am happy we have justice,” said District Attorney Brooks Baker.

Lapish-Rosado admitted to “daily drug use” during the trial and claimed the marks on her son’s forehead were pimples, according to District Attorney Brooks Baker.

Baker says he hopes the verdict “will protect our young victim from any further abuse at (Lapish-Rosado)’s hands.”