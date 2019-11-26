NY woman arrested after homeowner watches burglary on home security system

FAIR HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cayuga County woman is being held without bail, accused of breaking into a home in the Village of Fair Haven on Sunday evening.

Serra Longo, 42, of Sterling, has been charged with burglary and petit larceny.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office says the owner of the Fancher Avenue home reported the crime from Florida, watching the burglary as it happened through a home security system.

Police say Longo’s photo and details of the crime were widely distributed on social media and tips from the public were instrumental in her arrest.

Longo was arraigned in the Town of Sterling Court and taken to the Cayuga County Jail. She is due back in court on December 11th.