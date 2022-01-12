HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a burglary at Hadley Town Hall.

Police believe a suspect or suspects broke a front window to enter the building and damaged a display case. The case contained military memorabilia and awards. Several items from the case were stolen, police said.

The incident was reported to police Monday evening, though the exact time and date of the break-in is under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Troop G at 518-783-3211