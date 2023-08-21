SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you “On The Lookout” for 33-year-old Cedric Maeweather Jr.

Maeweather Jr. is a 5’10” 220 lb. Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

He has an active warrant for Burglary in the 2nd degree, Criminal Contempt in the 1st degree, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breath and Harassment.

Back on February 6, a victim reported that Maeweather Jr. had unlawfully entered her residence through an unlocked window. Once inside, he hit her in the face, and then placed both of his hands around her neck, choking her until she couldn’t breathe.

While the victim was trying to call 911, Maeweather Jr. took her phone and smashed it on the ground, preventing her from calling.

Syracuse Police say that the victim did have a previous relationship with Maeweather Jr., and at the time of the incident, had a valid stay away order of protection against him.

The above charges are a result of this incident.

Maeweather Jr. has two other warrants coming from incidents with the same victim. One for Burglary in the 2nd degree, Criminal Contempt in the 1st degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Harassment. The other is for Criminal Contempt in the 1st degree and Harassment in the 2nd degree.

Additionally, he has 33 prior local arrests.

His last known address is on Spring Street in Syracuse.

If you think you have information on Maeweather Jr., you can call the Syracuse Police Department, 315-442-5230.