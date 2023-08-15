SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In early August, NewsChannel 9 put you on the lookout for suspects smashing dozens of cars at a family-owned auto dealer on Erie Boulevard East.

Since then, other businesses on the Boulevard have been reaching out to us, sharing their caught-on-camera suspects, smashing cars on their lots too.

These two men in the video below were caught on camera, one just last week and the other the week before, in another parking lot with the same methods.

There’s great clarity in these videos, so we ask you to take a good look and see if you recognize any of the suspects.

Long-time business owners say they are fed up and are doing all they can to protect their properties, but these vandals are relentless, with weekly break-ins.

Syracuse Police say they’ve stepped up patrols and are working with businesses on plans to better secure their properties.

We’ll continue to follow up on this, and if you have any idea who is behind the break-ins, or recognize the men above, call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.