SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In this week’s “On The Lookout” weekly roundup, Manlius Police are in search of suspects for multiple burglaries.

Police believe the burglaries are related, but not the scams.

Burglary #1:

Between Aug. 7 and Aug. 22, there was an attempted burglary in the Brookhill Dr. North neighborhood around 7:30 p.m.

Burglary #2:

The second burglary happened on the morning of Aug. 30, on Walnut St. in Fayetteville.

Between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., the suspects were driving an unreported stolen vehicle, a blue Kia Sportage, which police have now recovered.

At the time of the burglaries, the suspects were checking for unlocked car doors in the area.

The Manlius Police Department is currently investigating both of these burglaries.

Anyone who has any information, including videos of the suspects, is encouraged to contact the Manlius Police Department at tips@manliuspolice.org or 315-682-8673.

“Business” scammers

Manlius Police told NewsChannel 9 that they have been receiving multiple complaints about a business named “Kelly & Joe.”

The business will offer handyman services to customers, but then never complete the job even though the customer paid for it.

Police say it is believed there are additional victims in the immediate area.

If you have also been a victim of their business, please contact TMPD tips@manliuspolice.org or 315-682-8673 and reference DR# 23-415875.