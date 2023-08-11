SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Vandals have returned to the CAGO Auto Group on Erie Boulevard East as a masked man was recently seen damaging almost all 21 cars in the store’s lot.

This is the fifth time in the last few months that vandals have come to CAGO Auto Group to damage the cars and steal items out of them. The most recent incident caused $10,000 worth of damage.

Detectives are still working on leads, but CAGO Auto Group is not the only car shop dealing with crime.

Other auto dealers down Erie Boulevard are having problems with thefts, trespassing and criminal mischief, including Matthews Hyundai.

“The general theme is criminal mischief,” said Syracuse Police Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski. “Whether that’s purely because someone wants to destroy the vehicle for fun. The other one we are seeing is that people will break into the car to steal property or steal the vehicles themselves.”

What can auto dealers do to help stop these crimes? This week Syracuse Police met with owners to help them come up with a prevention plan, with suggestions of fencing, better lighting, cutting back brush and reliable security cameras.

Chao Li, the owner of CAGO Auto Group, has now hired security, and he has good cameras, but the crimes at his shop are pushing him to his breaking point.

“If anybody knows this guy, please let the police officer know,” Li said of the man who damaged the cars in his lot.

This was the man captured by CAGO Auto Group’s cameras.

If you recognize him, call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222. Police will also meet with business owners who are concerned about securing their property.