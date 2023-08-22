PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County man has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse and course of sexual conduct against a child after allegedly forcing a child to have sex with him for five years.

39-year-old, Matthew D. McLean of Mexico, N.Y. was arrested by State Police in Pulaski on Aug. 18 and is charged with engaging in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a girl under the age of 11 years old.

According to New York State Police, McLean allegedly subjected the victim consistently to sexual intercourse numerous times and multiple times per week during a five-year period between 2007 and 2012 in the Town of Mexico.

McLean was arrested and charged with the following:

Course of Sexual Conduct against a Child 1st degree, class “B” felony

Two counts of Sexual Abuse 1st degree, class “D” felony.

McLean was arraigned in Oswego County Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail on a $200,000 cash and $400,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Mexico Town Court on September 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The New York State Police – Troop D Computer Crime Unit was assisted in this investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

If anyone has any information regarding McLean, they are asked to contact State Police at 315-366-6000.