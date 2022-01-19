SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A man from Oswego has been convicted of possessing and distributing child porn.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 28-year-old Richard Alvarado of Oswego was sentenced to six years in federal prison for the possession and distribution of child pornography.

During his trial, Alvarado admitted to possessing, trading, and distributing pornographic images and videos of children via a social media messaging app on his cell phone on at least two separate occasions in 2020. This included sexual conduct with children as young as 5 and 9 years old.

Along with his six-year prison sentence, Alvarado has also been given a 15-year term of supervised release, a $200 special assessment, has $3,000 in restitution, and is required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Alvarado was convicted by the Department of Justice on January 19, 2022.