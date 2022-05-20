WILKES-BARRE, P.A. (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested the woman who they say stabbed a woman in front of her three children in the parking lot of the Save A Lot in Wilkes-Barre and left the children unattended as she stole the victim’s car.

Police have charged 33-year-old Natasha Watson with multiple counts of aggravated assault, robbery of a motor vehicle, and fleeing from officers after an incident that happened Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the Save A Lot on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre for reports of a stabbing on Thursday afternoon just after 1:00. Upon arrival, police identified a victim with multiple stab wounds to her shoulder.







Police say the victim told them that as she was putting groceries in her car, Watson approached her, asking for directions. The victim said she gave directions to Watson who then got a “crazy look in her eyes” and began to stab the victim, according to court paperwork.

Officials say that this incident took place in front of Watson’s three children, who during the attack were yelling “please stop.” Watson grabbed the victim’s car keys, which the victim was able to get back but Watson became angered with this and stabbed her several more times, police say.

Watson did get the keys from the victim and police say she then jumped in the car. Authorities say Watson was trying to get the children in the car when she heard the police sirens and took off, leaving the children at the crime scene.

Police say they tried to stop Watson and a short chase ensued, but it was called off. Moments later, Watson hit another driver and then crashed into a tree near the McDonald’s on River Street in Plains Township, the affidavit states.

The victim was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley where it was found that as a result of the stabbings, one of her lungs collapsed. The victim also told officers that she has never met or seen Watson before this attack.

Watson was taken to Geisinger South for a blood test but refused.

