Police investigate double fatal crash in Hudson Valley

NEWB URGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police in Orange County say a double fatal crash on Friday also sent two minors to the hospital.

At about 10:30 p.m., Montgomery and Walden police responded to a 911 call reporting an erratic northbound driver on Route 52 in the town of Newburgh. The local police said they pulled over the vehicle, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler on Main Street.

As officers approached the vehicle, the driver—later identified as Joann Schields, 52, of Pine Bush—fled west on State Route 52. After only a short distance, police say she struck an eastbound 2013 Toyota Rav-4 head-on.

Police identified the Toyota driver as Elizabeth Bello, 35, of Wallkill, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Schields was sent to a local hospital where she was also pronounced dead. Two passengers in the vehicle—ages 16 and 6—were sent to Garnet Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police and the New York State Attorney General’s Office are investigating the crash. The Town of Montgomery, New Windsor, and Newburgh Ambulance Corps, Mobil Life Support, and the Walden Fire Department all helped at the scene.