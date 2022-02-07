SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Syracuse early Sunday morning left one 24-year old man dead.

According to Police, on Sunday, February 6th, 2022, at around 3:15 A.M., Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Hospital for a stabbing investigation. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 24-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

Police say the victim was transferred to Upstate Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.