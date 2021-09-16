Police: Wanted man in Rochester dies after gun discharges during struggle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man wanted by numerous law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, has died after his weapon went off during a struggle with officers in Rochester.

On Wednesday morning, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, which also includes State police, Rochester police and members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, tried to serve an arrest warrant on Vinewood Place.

Police say that when they encountered 24-year-old Dedrick James, he tried to go back into a residence. While the officers attempted to apprehend James, they say he produced a handgun. One round was fired and it struck him in the upper body, according to State Police.

Although lifesaving techniques were attempted, James died at the scene.

No shots were fired by officers during this incident.