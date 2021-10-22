Possible human trafficking operation uncovered in Vermont

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Law enforcement agencies report that they executed two search warrants at two separate Rutland County residences early Friday morning. They say they encountered three women behind the padlocked door at one of the addresses.

Members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit and a Special Response Team from the Department of Homeland Security’s Boston Field Office deployed the warrants at homes on Baxter and Maples Streets. Police say they suspected that locations were connected to drug trafficking.

Before the search on Maple Street, police reportedly “had received indicators that women might be confined at that location against their will.” They say they found evidence of potential human trafficking, including a padlocked apartment door and multiple chain-link storage areas.

Police say the three women they found at the address did not appear injured, but were examined by medical personnel anyway. They say the women are currently being interviewed, and that a victim-witness advocate who specializes in human trafficking is on the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that criminal charges may be filed, but had no further information to share. If you have information that could help the investigation, call the Homeland Security Investigations tip line at (866) 347-2423.