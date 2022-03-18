CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle pursuit in South Carolina involving a 13-year-old driver ended with a crash early Thursday morning, according to police.

A deputy with the Charleston County Sherriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle around 2:30 a.m.

The vehicle took off, heading towards downtown Charleston. “The suspect vehicle later collided with another vehicle near Meeting and Huger streets,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the juvenile driver ran away before a Charleston police officer caught up and later turned the 13-year-old over to the sheriff’s office.

The motorist in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials said the 13-year-old driver was released to a family member and will face charges of failure to stop for blue lights and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, a driver generally must be at least 18 years old to obtain a driver’s license and at least 15 to apply for a beginner’s permit.