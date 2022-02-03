ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sentenced to two years in prison for setting off explosive devices in a city neighborhood, federal officials announced Thursday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 50-year-old James Pane was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison after being convicted of threatening by mail to injure or intimidate and unlawfully damage and destroy property by means of an explosive.

Prosecutors say in January and February 2021, Pane set off three explosions; one on Leander Road and two on Falleson Road. Leander Road residents reported two loud booms that shook their house and the explosion cause a hole and burn marks on the side of their house and damaged a window, officials say.

According to authorities, between February 24, 2021 and March 9, 2021, Pane mailed 10 letters to 10 different houses in the neighborhood with each letter saying:

“I don’t mean to bother you people in this neighborhood. But the little (expletive) crack head at 288 Falleson owes me a lot of money for drugs. He is a liar and a thief. He burned down his father’s cottage in the 1000 island for the insurance money, which he was supposed to pay me off with. He didn’t. I will keep throwing bombs off in his yard until he pays. call the cops they won’t catch me.”

On March 2, police searched the garbage at Pane’s Harding Road home and found a list of addresses from the Falleson Road neighborhood. Nine of the 10 addresses on the list received the threatening letters. The 10th address was the site of the explosions.

Pane was arrested on April 8. He told investigators he believed the target of the explosive threats had been spreading false rumors about him. He said he sent the letters to that person’s neighbors hoping the neighbors would confront the targeted individual.

Pane pleaded guilty back in October.